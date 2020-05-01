Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $197,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 78,537 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 251,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 69,244 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.