Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

EEM opened at $37.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

