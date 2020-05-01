Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 68,986 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 68,986 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,608,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

