Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 22,767 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,767 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Paychex stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

