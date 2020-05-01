Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,734,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 772,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after buying an additional 214,689 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,846,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after buying an additional 141,686 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

