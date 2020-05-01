Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,546,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 33.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 56.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $183.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

