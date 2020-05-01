Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $997,000 in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Allstate by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Allstate by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,489,000 after acquiring an additional 159,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

NYSE ALL opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.87. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.