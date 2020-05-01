Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $193.50 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.72 and its 200-day moving average is $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

