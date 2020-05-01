Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 166,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.