Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $225.58 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

