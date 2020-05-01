Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $656,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 23.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.55.

SYK opened at $186.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

