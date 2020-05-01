Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $178,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,371 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.