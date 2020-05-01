Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,510,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $231.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.48. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

