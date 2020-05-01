Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

