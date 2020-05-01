Conning Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.79. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

