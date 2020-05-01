Conning Inc. Sells 2,701 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $389.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.98 and its 200-day moving average is $387.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

