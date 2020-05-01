Conning Inc. Sells 23,273 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.