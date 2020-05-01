Conning Inc. Sells 14,180 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $22,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

