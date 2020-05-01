Conning Inc. Sells 12,461 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,252 shares of company stock worth $10,161,995. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

