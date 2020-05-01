Conning Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $419.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.89.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.