Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

HON opened at $141.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

