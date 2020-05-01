Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a PE ratio of 149.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.45.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total transaction of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,395.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,788 shares of company stock valued at $64,394,175. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

