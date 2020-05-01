Conning Inc. Has $30.01 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 170,154 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.28% of Nucor worth $30,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

