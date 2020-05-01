Conning Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.32. The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

