Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $292.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.51 and a 200-day moving average of $272.25. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

