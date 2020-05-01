Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.05% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.36. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXIM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.35.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

