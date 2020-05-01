Conning Inc. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

