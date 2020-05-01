Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,566 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Conning Inc. owned 0.14% of Hershey worth $38,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.26.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

