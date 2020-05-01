Conning Inc. Buys 9,750 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $192.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

