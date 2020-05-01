Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,587 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

