Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.06% of Middleby at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Middleby by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Middleby by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $3,860,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Middleby by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $139,661.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

