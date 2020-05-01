Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 928,997 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 928,997 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAAS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.85. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

