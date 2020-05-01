Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 7,691 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 105,017 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,217,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,767,000 after purchasing an additional 187,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIF opened at $126.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

TIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

