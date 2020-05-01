Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 63,367 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,367 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Slack were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack alerts:

Shares of Slack stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 259,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $806,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,651,802 shares of company stock worth $39,633,129.

A number of brokerages have commented on WORK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.04.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.