Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 54,170 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 54,170 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.61.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.