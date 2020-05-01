Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 35,371 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,371 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 67,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.01.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

