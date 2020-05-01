Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 31,065 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 86.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,065 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 22.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $296.83 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

