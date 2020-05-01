Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 226,192 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226,192 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.35. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.