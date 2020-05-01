Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 172,214 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,214 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $37.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.