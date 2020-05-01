Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 15,741 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 9.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $773,202.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,551. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $261.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.