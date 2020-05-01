Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 105,075 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105,075 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,619,711 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.55 and a 200 day moving average of $223.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

