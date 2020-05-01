Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,271 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after acquiring an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after buying an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,339,000 after buying an additional 115,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $251.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $277.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.89.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,274,664 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

