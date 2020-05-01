Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,074,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Mondelez International stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.