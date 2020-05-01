Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88,196 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after buying an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,837,000 after buying an additional 124,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $252.53 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.90 and its 200-day moving average is $255.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

