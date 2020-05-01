Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 766,073 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 188.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after buying an additional 879,482 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 192.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $555,135 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.