Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,534 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mylan were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Shares of MYL opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 559.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

