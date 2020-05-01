Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.57.

Shares of CLX opened at $186.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

