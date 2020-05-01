Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,791 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,613,374 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

