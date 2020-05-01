Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $947,000 in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 61.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 5.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 31.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 239.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

