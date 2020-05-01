Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $1.66 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,496,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,797.15.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,480.57 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,351.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,794.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 55.6 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

